Dee Brown

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Dee Brown G57539 Pair
Sneakers

Dee Brown's Reebok Pumps Are Returning Soon

The iconic Reebok Pump Omni Zone II worn by Dee Brown in the 1991 NBA Dunk Contest is returning in March 2021. Click here official release details.

Victor Deng1976 days ago
Dee Brown 1991 Dunk Contest
Sneakers

Dee Brown Says He Still Has the Best Slam Dunk Contest Sneaker

Dee Brown says he, not Michael Jordan, has the best sneakers in Dunk Contest history.

Brandon Richard3437 days ago
Sneakers

That Time Michael Jordan Declared War on Reebok

Dee Brown recalls a run-in after the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest.

Brendan Dunne3756 days ago
Sneakers

Flashback // 1991 Slam Dunk Contest with Dee Brown's Reebok Pumps

Dee Brown and Shawn Kemp battled it out during the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest and here's a look at the kicks on their feet.

Sole Collector5261 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App