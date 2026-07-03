Dead And Buried

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Indian man mistakenly declared dead
Life

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

Srikesh Kumar, 40, was still alive as he laid in a morgue freezer for seven hours. He reportedly developed a brain clot and died just five days later.

Joshua Espinoza1697 days ago
Aerial view of Las Vegas suburban neighborhood
Life

Squatters Who Found Dead Woman in Home Buried Body in Backyard and Sold Off Her Belongings, Police Say

After dying in 2018, the corpse of Lucille Payne was allegedly dismembered and buried in the backyard by a group of squatters who then sold off her stuff.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1709 days ago

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