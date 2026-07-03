Burial

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Doctor Jeep's a name you might not be too aware of, but you should be. 2012 saw him linking up with Freshmore, Lowup Records, Subdrive, and Younggunz
khrisd

Latest Stories

GoFundMe
Pop Culture

Ashlee Jenae’s Father Launches Gofundme to Help Family Bury Late Influencer

Ashlee Jenae's father, Harry Robinson, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help their family bury her following her sudden death.

Trey Alston95 days ago
Martha Stewart Says She Wants to Be 'Composted' on Her Farm When She Dies
Pop Culture

Martha Stewart Just Revealed How She Wants Her Body Handled After She Dies — And It’s Not a Funeral

'It’s not going to hurt anyone. It’s my property,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo222 days ago
Rich Homie Quan performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Dad Shares Emotional Tribute to Son During Memorial Service

Quan's parents both paid tribute to their late son at the ceremony.

Alex Ocho669 days ago
Music

Burial Returns With Two New Tracks, “Dreamfear” & “Boy Sent From Above”

The mysterious producer returns with his first release since a split 12” with Kode9 last summer and his first release on XL Recordings since 2021’s “Chemz” / “Dolphinz” double single.

James Keith894 days ago
South Carolina man dies of heart attack while digging grave for woman he killed
Life

Man Dies of Heart Attack While Digging Grave for Woman He Allegedly Killed

A 60-year-old South Carolina man died of a heart attack while he was digging a grave for a woman who he allegedly strangled to death inside his home.

Brad Callas1529 days ago
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Burial - 'Antidawn' EP
Music

Burial Explores Ambient New Direction On Immersive 'Antidawn' EP

It’s something of a new direction for Burial, delving much deeper into his ambient influences, but there are still echoes of some of his past productions.

James Keith1653 days ago
Aerial view of Las Vegas suburban neighborhood
Life

Squatters Who Found Dead Woman in Home Buried Body in Backyard and Sold Off Her Belongings, Police Say

After dying in 2018, the corpse of Lucille Payne was allegedly dismembered and buried in the backyard by a group of squatters who then sold off her stuff.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1709 days ago
Casket pictured being lowered during burial.
Life

Family Sues Funeral Home After Corpse Allegedly 'Fell Out of the Casket' During Burial

The family of a late Massachusetts man has filed a lawsuit against a funeral home after the corpse of their loved one fell out of the casket during burial.

Jose Martinez1710 days ago
Cars buried in snow in Naas, Co Kildare.
Life

Missing California Woman Found Alive After 6 Days Buried in Her SUV

A California woman was found alive, buried by snow in her SUV, almost a week after she was reported missing.

Gavin Evans2375 days ago
Burial
Music

Burial Celebrates 15 Years Of Hyperdub With New Compilation 'Tunes 2011-2019'

Celebrating 15 years of Hyperdub and nearly 15 years of Burial.

James Keith2455 days ago
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burial
Music

Burial Set To Release "Claustro" / "State Forest" 12" On Hyperdub

Both tracks are said to be "classic" Burial.

Aaron Bishop2606 days ago
stephen hillenburg ashes to seas
Pop Culture

'SpongeBob SquarePants' Creator's Ashes Fittingly Scattered at Sea

Hillenburg had his ashes scattered off the coast of California.

Alex Galbraith2781 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Badass Cat Claws Its Way Out of Its Own Grave

A cat in Florida was not interested in being dead, and spent five days crawling out of its own grave.

Doug Sibor4190 days ago
Music

Burial Set To Release "Temple Sleeper" Single On Keysound Recordings

The man with no name is back with something that may surprise you.

James Keith4195 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Burial Sampled a NASA Employee on His "Rival Dealer" EP

In December of 2013, Hyperdub released Burial's Rival Dealer EP, featuring a tune entitled "Come Down To Us." One of the most memorable parts of the 13-minute track was the dialogue from an unidentified woman.

khrisd4215 days ago
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Music

Listen to Burial's "Lambeth"

Listen to the elusive producer's south London-inspired number from the new Hyperdub release.

James Keith4274 days ago

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