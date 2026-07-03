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Pop Culture
Netflix Orders Prequel and Anime Series for Zack Snyder's Upcoming Zombie Movie 'Army of the Dead'
Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie action film 'Army of the Dead' isn't even out yet, but Netflix has already green-lit both a film prequel and an anime series.
Joe Price2144 days ago