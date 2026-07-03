David Heartbreak

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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.
khrisd
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.
khrisd

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Premiere: The HBX Get Smooth on the David Heartbreak-Produced "Silhouettes"

David Heartbreak takes it to the next level on his latest track.

Khal3762 days ago
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Premiere: David Heartbreak Bridges the Gap Between Hip-Hop and Dance With "Bonecrusher"

David Heartbreak kicks off the next phase of his evolution with the hybrid hip-hop/electronic sound of "Bonecrusher."

Khal3903 days ago
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David Heartbreak ft. Chooky - "Armaggedon"

With tracks including the likes of "King Kong," "The Incredible Hulk" and "Juggernaut" in his arsenal, now Los Angeles-based bass mayhem-maker David H

marcuskdowling4281 days ago
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David Heartbreak - "War of the Roses"

David Heartbreak's unwavering path to underground domination continues with today's release of his second OWSLA EP, War of the Roses. 2013's The Foundation EP saw Heartbreak officially invoke reggae and dancehall more prominently into his both hard and smooth stylings. One year later, Heartbreak, now entering around five years in the production game, digs into his own history for his War of the Roses EP's title track.

marcuskdowling4405 days ago
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David Heartbreak ft. Leftside - "Rebel"

Of course David Heartbreak has a new EP (War of the Roses) coming out on OWSLA next week. It's been a minute since we've heard new material from the g

khrisd4411 days ago
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David Heartbreak - "Needle"

If a long-term follower of frequent flyer mileage champion and heavy bass producer David Heartbreak's journey through four-year journey through global

marcuskdowling4453 days ago
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David Heartbreak - "Acid Youths (Drunken Masters Bootleg)"

Munich's Drunken Masters are on the move, and have been crafting some ferocious remixes that have seen support from a list DJs. This duo are in the m

nappy4481 days ago
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Download David Heartbreak's "The Love Movement" Compilation

Just in time for Valentine's Day, ever emotive heavy bass wizard David Heartbreak has released The Love Movement, a new compilation of 11 free tracks

marcuskdowling4539 days ago
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David Heartbreak - "Acid Youths (Infuze Remix)"

Infuze is a dude we championed in 2013 a number of times and lucky for you, he's already dropping dime pieces in the new year. Stepping out all inten

brenttactic4576 days ago
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David Heartbreak - "Acid Youths (Rell The Soundbender Remix)"

While most "trap" producers have moved towards chasing the next trend/twerk, producers like Rell The Soundbender have instead used the sound as a spri

jakel4582 days ago
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Listen to David Heartbreak's OWSLA Technology Christmas Mix

Now this is the kind of Christmas mix we were looking for. David Heartbreak's had a dope 2013, from linking with AM Only to signing with OWSLA, and he

khrisd4594 days ago
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Bot & David Heartbreak - "Ben Hur"

When OWSLA's David Heartbreak and Main Course's Bot (ex-half of Crookers) combine forces to make a party crusher of a track, there's really no better

marcuskdowling4596 days ago
dhbk try it out bootleg
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Skrillex & Alvin Risk - "Try It Out (David Heartbreak Tried It Out Bootleg)"

Leave it to David Heartbreak to inject some funk into Skrillex and Alvin Risk's new single "Try It Out." They shocked the DAD staff when we heard the

khrisd4643 days ago
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Download David Heartbreak's "More Acid" Compilation

When I say ACID, do you think of LSD or the 303? If your mind immediately wanders off to manipulating a Roland TB-303 to create that signature ACID so

alessr4659 days ago

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