David Blatt

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Latest Stories

Sports

The Knicks Are Reportedly Interested in David Blatt

The ex-Cavs coach was fired earlier this year despite being 30-11.

Gavin Evans3749 days ago
Sports

Stan Van Gundy Slams the Firing of David Blatt, Questions Job Stability of Successful NBA Coaches

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy rants about the fragility of successful NBA coaching jobs.

Dana Scott3829 days ago
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Sports

Charles Barkley Thinks David Blatt Was Set Up to Fail

Charles Barkley does have a point here.

BJosephs3830 days ago
Sports

Some Cavaliers Players Thought Kevin Love Had Been Traded When the Team Called a Meeting Today

They got Tyronn Lue and Kevin Love, so everything is all good.

BJosephs3830 days ago
Sports

Cavaliers Fire David Blatt, Replace Him With Tyronn Lue

The Cavs are making a coaching change.

Chris Yuscavage3830 days ago
Sports

J.R. Smith Would "Run Through a Brick Wall" For David Blatt

Finally a player has something nice to say about the Cavs coach.

Gavin Evans3943 days ago
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Sports

LeBron James' Relationship With Cavaliers Coach David Blatt Is Reportedly Even Worse Than We All Thought

How can the Cavaliers bring David Blatt back after this new report?

Chris Yuscavage4048 days ago
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Sports

David Blatt Tells LeBron "You Deserve It," Then Leaves His High-Five Hanging

Coach David Blatt congratulates LeBron on the Cavs winning the ECF, then leaves his high-five hanging.

Gavin Evans4071 days ago
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Sports

LeBron James Compares Working With Head Coach David Blatt to Marriage

LeBron James' relationship with his head coach David Blatt is a lot like his marriage, according to The King.

Jose Martinez4086 days ago
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Sports

David Blatt Says Being the Cavaliers Coach Is a Lot Like Being a Fighter Pilot

What is David Blatt talking about right now?

Chris Yuscavage4086 days ago

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