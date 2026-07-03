Latest Stories
The Knicks Are Reportedly Interested in David Blatt
The ex-Cavs coach was fired earlier this year despite being 30-11.
Israeli Journalist Compares LeBron James to Hamas in Light of David Blatt’s Firing
Is the hatred for LeBron really that deep?
David Blatt’s Cure for Getting Fired by the Cavaliers: Shopping and Eating at Cheesecake Factory!
Life goes on.
Stan Van Gundy Slams the Firing of David Blatt, Questions Job Stability of Successful NBA Coaches
Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy rants about the fragility of successful NBA coaching jobs.
Former Cavaliers Center Brendan Haywood Says David Blatt Was Scared to Correct LeBron James
It's LeBron's world. We all just live in it.
Charles Barkley Thinks David Blatt Was Set Up to Fail
Charles Barkley does have a point here.
Some Cavaliers Players Thought Kevin Love Had Been Traded When the Team Called a Meeting Today
They got Tyronn Lue and Kevin Love, so everything is all good.
Cavaliers Fire David Blatt, Replace Him With Tyronn Lue
The Cavs are making a coaching change.
LeBron James Recently Had an Awkward Interaction With a Half-Naked David Blatt
Put a shirt on. And pants, too, Coach!
J.R. Smith Would "Run Through a Brick Wall" For David Blatt
Finally a player has something nice to say about the Cavs coach.
Cavaliers Coach David Blatt Compares LeBron James to Moses, Guarantees Championship for Cleveland Next Season
LeBron James might not be happy about this.
LeBron James' Relationship With Cavaliers Coach David Blatt Is Reportedly Even Worse Than We All Thought
How can the Cavaliers bring David Blatt back after this new report?
Did Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Really Favorite a Tweet Asking When LeBron James Will Become the Team's Player-Coach?
Cavaliers coach David Blatt will love this.
David Blatt Tells LeBron "You Deserve It," Then Leaves His High-Five Hanging
Coach David Blatt congratulates LeBron on the Cavs winning the ECF, then leaves his high-five hanging.
LeBron James Compares Working With Head Coach David Blatt to Marriage
LeBron James' relationship with his head coach David Blatt is a lot like his marriage, according to The King.
David Blatt Says Being the Cavaliers Coach Is a Lot Like Being a Fighter Pilot
What is David Blatt talking about right now?