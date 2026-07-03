David Fizdale

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Head coach David Fizdale gestures during the first half
Sports

Knicks Reportedly Fire Coach David Fizdale

The David Fizdale era at Madison Square Garden has come to an end. 

Xavier Hamilton2416 days ago
david fizdale on sleep
Sports

David Fizdale on Getting Knicks Players to Sleep: ''Fortnite' Is Tougher Than the Celtics'

Fizdale has become focused on stressing the importance of a good night's sleep to his Knicks team.

Jose Martinez2763 days ago
Noah Vonleh, Marc Gasol
Sports

Marc Gasol and David Fizdale Make Peace in Phone Call

Tension between David Fizdale and Gasol is part of why management fired Fizdale, but the former Grizzlies coach patched things up with Memphis' star center.

countcenci2791 days ago
David Fizdale
Sports

Knicks Coach David Fizdale 'Lost It' After Beating The Grizzlies

The Knicks were underdogs against what was then the top team in the West, but David Fizdale's players knew what it meant to beat the team that fired him.

countcenci2791 days ago
Russell Westbrook speaks at a press conference alongside Steven Adams.
Sports

The Most Iconic Press Conference Moments in Sports History

If athletes didn't have to talk to the media, let's face it, they wouldn't. But these are a few moments we're so glad they did. We know why you're here.

Dria Roland3224 days ago
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