Darren Sharper

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Disgraced NFL Rapist Darren Sharper Released From Prison
Sports

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Transferred From Federal Prison to Community Confinement

The former NFL All-Pro remains under federal supervision after being moved into community confinement ahead of his 2028 projected release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Darren Sharper’s New Plea Deal Calls for Him to Spend 15 to 20 Years in Jail

It still feels like Darren Sharper’s jail sentence should have been longer.

Chris Yuscavage3770 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Darren Sharper Pleaded Guilty to Trying to Use Xanax, Ambien, and Valium to Rape Women in New Orleans

Former Super Bowl champion Darren Sharper has pleaded guilty to federal charges of drugging and raping women.

Drew Corrigan4068 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Darren Sharper Will Have His Penis Monitored by Arizona Officials as Part of His Plea Deal

Darren Sharper is going to be subjected to penile monitoring after serving his time in jail.

Chris Yuscavage4117 days ago

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