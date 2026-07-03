Darq E Freaker

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

With this week's batch of free mixes, you'll need a full day to soak them all in. Well, almost. You get the idea; there's a boatload of beats contained in these sets. And the majority of them are up for free download. Your weekly dose of the best mixes of the past week is here.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Watch Wonder's Video For The Darq E Freaker-Produced "Message"

A ride through London, to the bright lights and back.

Tobi Oke3735 days ago
Music

JUST JAM Announce Show At Electric Brixton With Ruff Sqwad, Ratking, D Double E And More

Darq E Freaker, BBC AZN Network, Riz La Teef and more will also be appearing.

James Keith3771 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Darq E Freaker Brings the Subtle Turn Up on New Track "2C-I"

Darq E Freaker antes up for his forthcoming 'ADHD' EP with "2C-I."

Khal3804 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Darq E Freaker Remixes Gunplay's "Aiight" f/ Rick Ross

Darq puts life into the standout Gunplay banger.

Lauren Nostro4092 days ago
Music

Darq E Freaker & Dai Burger's "Choppin Necks" Is All Space-Age Grime

If you said space-age grime wasn't going to last, you're about to feel really silly.

James Keith4154 days ago
kelis fish fry remix
Music

Kelis - "Friday Fish Fry (Darq E Freaker Remix)"

When I think Darq E Freaker, I don't immediately think "yeah, he definitely needs to be remixing Kelis tracks." No diss to either of them, just not so

khrisd4384 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Darq E Freaker - "Minger"

And just like that, a smile gets thrown atop my sad old man face. I won't even sit and ponder how Darq E Freaker and Numbers linked up, as all I want

khrisd4440 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Danny Brown - "Hand Stand" (Produced by Darq E Freaker)

And this is the day I've been waiting for since we heard that Darq E Freaker had beats on Danny Brown's forthcoming Fool's Gold album Old. And I have

khrisd4719 days ago
Advertisement
darq e freaker fader moma ps1
Music

Download Darq E Freaker's FADER x MoMA PS1 Warm Up Mix

Just this morning we posted Darq E Freaker's set at the Boiler Room from last month. This weekend, he's touching down at the MoMA PS1 Warm Up party on

khrisd4722 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Darq E Freaker Has Given Away the Instrumental for Gita's "Mardi Gras"

DAD hopes beats like this have been given to Danny Brown. Before Darq E Freaker gets his U.S. producer shine for Old, though, his work is ringing on o

khrisd4790 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

If Saturdays are for remixes, Sundays at DAD are for DJ mixes. The scene needs and is defined by the DJs that spin tracks night in, night out, and there's always a new mix ready to be downloaded. Who took us on the best journey, though? Which DJs cooked up a dope theme and executed it perfectly? Welcome to DAD's weekly mix round-up.

khrisd4934 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App