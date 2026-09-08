Jess Monroe
Joined June 2018 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Ones To Watch: 19 UK Emcees For The Win In 2019
Expect to hear these names ring off all year round.
Jess Monroe2809 days ago
Dapz On The Map Is On A Grime Mission
Birmingham’s Own: As one of 0121’s most respected emcees, Dapz On The Map is giving grime an injection of reflective lyricism that some could say has been missing for quite some time.
Jess Monroe2978 days ago
The Stars Are Aligning For Stardom
Birmingham’s Own: In his first ever interview, the rapper opens up about flying the flag for the city streets he loves and grew from.
Jess Monroe3027 days ago