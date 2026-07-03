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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.khrisd
You may know Nappy as one of the most enthusiastic pieces of the DAD puzzle (and true bass music connoisseur), but we're not sure if you're up on Disckhrisd
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
The King of the South's new album is here! Featuring Dr. Dre, Usher, Organized Noize, NBA Youngboy, and more.Brendan Frederick