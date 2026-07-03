Latest Stories
Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More
Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.
Dapz On The Map Has Officially ‘Landed’ With His Debut Album
It feels like a watershed moment for Dapz who’s made some big creative decisions for this record, and so far those decisions seem to be paying off.
Dapz On The Map Is On A Grime Mission
Birmingham’s Own: As one of 0121’s most respected emcees, Dapz On The Map is giving grime an injection of reflective lyricism that some could say has been missing for quite some time.
Dapz Is "Off To Work" With Jme On New Single
A slight deviation from Dapz' breakneck grime stylings with sing-song style verses over a plodding, down-tempo production.
Premiere: Dapz On The Map Returns With New "Mini Valet" Video
0121, stand up.