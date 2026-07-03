Daniela Andrade

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daniela andrade
Music

Premiere: Daniela Andrade Dances Around “Puddles” in New Video

The singer debuts her new single on Complex today.

JJ Bottineau2147 days ago
Daniela Andrade
Music

Premiere: Honduran-Canadian Singer Daniela Andrade Shares Jazz-Infused "Wet Dreams"

Taken from her upcoming EP, 'Tamale', which drops later this year.

James Keith2516 days ago

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