From mainstays like The Weeknd to rising stars like Mustafa, here were to top music videos of the year.Alex Narvaez
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The Honduran-Canadian singer-songwriter says she battled feelings of loneliness and detachment while writing 'Nothing Much Has Changed, I Don’t Feel The Same.'JJ Bottineau
424 designer Guillermo Andrade explains the inspiration behind the upcoming Fall/Winter 2016 collection, upcoming projects, and what's next for the brand.Complex
From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman