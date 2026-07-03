Dada 5000

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Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.
khrisd
Some real surprises in this week's remix round-up. Everyone from DJ Q and Wilkinson to MUST DIE! and Lockah are found throwing the original tracks of others into their desks, and churning out gems. There's just something about a well-done remix that gets us going, and hopefully you're digging on these just as hard as we are.
khrisd

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