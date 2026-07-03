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Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.
khrisd
Some real surprises in this week's remix round-up. Everyone from DJ Q and Wilkinson to MUST DIE! and Lockah are found throwing the original tracks of others into their desks, and churning out gems. There's just something about a well-done remix that gets us going, and hopefully you're digging on these just as hard as we are.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Dada Life's Olle Cornéer Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

More bad news for the Dada Life crew. After Stefan had to bow out of dates earlier this year due to an abdominal injury, now Olle released a statement

walmerc4258 days ago
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Music

Avicii, Dada Life's Stefan Engblom Sidelined With Injuries

Tis the season to get injured? We hate to jest, but rolling through the EDM newswire are two separate incidents where DJs won't be able to perform due

khrisd4496 days ago
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Music

Dada Life's Miami Show Rescheduled For December 28

On Sunday, Dada Life said that they'd be working on refunds for their canceled Saturday night show in Miami (which the riot squad were called out to d

khrisd4616 days ago
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Music

Fire Marshals Shut Down Dada Life Show in Miami

Any Miami Dada Life fans planning on taking a trip to Dada Land tonight got their hopes crushed. While official details haven't been handed down, This

khrisd4620 days ago
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Music

Dada Life - "Born To Rage (Bobby Puma Remix)"

For what it's worth, if you read the majority of my posts you know I like my house deep, my slow jams sexy, and my disco funky - but we all stray for

tyler-d4622 days ago
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Music

Dada Life Broke A Guinness World Record

Leave it to Dada Life to be the DJs to break a Guinness World Record... for the biggest pillow fight. Calling it "HAPPY VIOLENCE," the fun-loving DJ c

khrisd4647 days ago
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Music

The (Leaked) 2013 Lollapalooza EDM Lineup

As per a leaked image of the full line-up, we've got an idea of the EDM side of the 2013 Lollapalooza line-up. Here's what you can see if you hit the event.

khrisd4860 days ago

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