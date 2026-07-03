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Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 8000-Passenger 'Jumbo Ship' Set to Sail in 2029
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 8,000-Passenger Ace Class Ship Called 'Destiny'

More balconies, new bars and nearly 8,000 guests onboard: What Carnival's next-generation Ace Class mega ship means for the future of cruising.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Royal Caribbean Sued by Passenger Who Tripped Over Mobility Scooter
Life

Royal Caribbean Passenger Sues After Tripping Over Mobility Scooter in Casino

The passenger claims a parked scooter caused a serious fall, while Royal Caribbean argues the hazard was 'open and obvious.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
Here's Why Norwegian Cruise Line Canceled Dozens of Sailings
Life

Norwegian Cruise Line Just Canceled Nearly Three Months of Cruises

Norwegian Viva’s San Juan cruises are off the map as the ship shifts to Miami. Here’s what’s behind the move — and what affected travelers get now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Data Breach Affecting 10 Million Consumers
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Data Breach Exposes the Information of 10 Million Travelers

A single social engineering scam cracked Carnival’s defenses. Now names, addresses, and ID numbers for millions may be in the wrong hands.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Faces Yet Another Lawsuit as Man Sues for $5M Over 'Hot Deck'
Life

Florida Man Sues Carnival Cruise Line for $5M Over Alleged Pool Deck Burns

A Florida passenger says a Carnival Magic pool deck burned his bare feet within seconds. Now he’s demanding $5 million and answers from the cruise giant.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
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Carnival Cruise Line Faces New Lawsuit After College Grad Loses Both Legs in Boating Accident
Life

College Grad Sues Carnival After Bahamas Excursion Leads to Double Leg Amputation

The 22-year-old says a 'safe' Bahamas catamaran trip turned into a nightmare in seconds. Now her lawsuit puts Carnival’s excursion safety under scrutiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Rescues 9 People Off the Coast of Florida
Life

Carnival Cruise Ship Pauses Caribbean Voyage to Rescue 9 Near Florida

Passengers watched as Carnival Mardi Gras paused its Caribbean voyage to rescue a stranded boat that had run out of gas, food, and water near Port Canaveral.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Sued by Woman Who Fell Off the Dock on Her Emergency Scooter
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Sued After Mobility Scooter Gangway Crash

The Alabama passenger says a last-minute gangway change turned her mobility scooter exit into a nightmare—adding to Carnival’s growing list of cruise controversies.

Bernadette Giacomazzo62 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Files Federal Charges Against Two Women for On-Board Slap Fight
Life

Carnival Cruise Passengers Face Federal Charges After VIP Line Fight

A petty argument in a VIP customer service line spiraled into a brawl, an FBI probe, and federal assault charges as Carnival’s chaos-filled year continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Passengers Could Briefly Book a $300 Balcony Room Due to Computer Glitch
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Glitch Briefly Sold $300 Balcony Cabins

Carnival fans thought they’d hacked cruise prices — then the balcony deals vanished, and refunds, credits, and fine print kicked in.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
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Carnival Cruise Line Guest Dies After Driving Scooter Off Pier
Life

Carnival Cruise Passenger Dies After Scooter Falls Off Pier in Bahamas

Witnesses described the chaotic moments after a Carnival passenger’s mobility scooter went off a pier at Celebration Key in the Bahamas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
27 Disney Cruise Ship Workers Arrested in Child Sexual Exploitation Ring
Life

Disney Cruise Line Staff Among Detained in San Diego Child Exploitation Probe

Inside the multi-day federal operation that swept eight cruise ships, shocked passengers, and led to the detention of crew members tied to alleged child exploitation material.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise
Life

3 Dead After Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise

Anchored off Cape Verde, the MV Hondius remains under restrictions as health officials investigate a suspected hantavirus outbreak on board.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
Royal Caribbean Faces Backlash After On-Board Water Park Malfunctions
Life

Royal Caribbean Faces Backlash Over Water Park Closures on New Ships

Guests say Royal Caribbean’s Category 6 slides were shut without warning, sparking backlash over limited access to one of the ships’ biggest attractions.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Woman Dies After Falling from Carnival Cruise Line Balcony
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Passenger Dies After Balcony Fall Near Catalina Island

A family trip near Catalina Island turned deadly as investigators probe how a fall from a Carnival Firenze balcony became fatal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago
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A Princess Cruise Ship Recovered 5 'Deceased Individuals' From the Sea
Life

Princess Cruises European Voyage Turns Grim As 5 Bodies Pulled from Sea

The Sapphire Princess was bound for Spain when an orange lifejacket appeared in the waves, triggering an eerie search and a grim maritime investigation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
Ashley Everett in a blue dress and fur shawl smiles against a pink background with text.
Music

Beyoncé’s Former Dance Captain Says She Was Kicked Off a Cruise for Dancing to “Single Ladies”

“Virgin voyages wants black creators and all their sauce— but doesn't acknowledge, highlight, or actually know them..??? Weird," she wrote.

Alex Ocho87 days ago

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