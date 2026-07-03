Latest Stories
JoJo Siwa Offers $900 VIP Package for Fans to 'Help' Set Up Her Upcoming Concert Tour
The 'Karma' singer is offering a special VIP package that will let fans assist with her upcoming concert tour.
Halina Reijn on Using Intimacy Coordinators for ‘Babygirl' Sex Scenes
With the help of an intimacy coordinator, Reijn led Kidman and her 28-year-old co-star Harris Dickinson through the film's sex scenes.
Cardi B Upset Over Production Team for Ruining Her Performance: ‘What Am I Paying Y’all N***as For?’
The rapper's headlining performance at the BET Experience event on Friday suffered from technical issues, which Cardi addressed mid-set.
Viral Video Shows Drake and Crew Attempting to Swat Bee Away From Rapper: 'I Hate Bees on God'
A clip of Drake and his crew attempting to prevent a vicious bee sting in Saint-Tropez is making the rounds online, much to the amusement of fans.
SpaceX Launches the World's First All-Civilian Flight Into Orbit
The Inspiration4 crew successfully launched Wednesday night, carrying a crew of "amateur astronauts" led by billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman.
St. Lunatics Member Ali Accuses Nelly of 'Hustling' the Group
Ali notes that he taught Nelly and other members technical rapping skills and fought for Nelly to get his big break on the single "Gimme What You Got."
'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot in Italy Halted Over Coronavirus Concerns
Paramount says they will alter their production plan for what would’ve been a three-week shoot in Venice.
SOB X RBE Share 'Gangin 2' Single Following News of Yhung T.O.'s Exit
In a lengthy, since-deleted Instagram post, Yhung T.O. informed fans that the record would be his "last album with SOB."