With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.Levi Winslow
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The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor responded to the criticism he received over his latest comments, which many connected to a history of problematic remarks.Trace William Cowen
So far, 2018 has been quite the year for Terry Crews. Between stepping up as an activist for the #MeToo movement and going through Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s FOX cancellation and NBC pick-up, Crews is killing it in every sense of the term. To honor one of Hollywood’s finest, here’s our list of 10 of Terry Crews best roles.Mallorie List
Former The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun embarks on a solo career with his latest film, Mayhem, a bloody mess that sets him apart from racist Asian tropesCarolyn Bernucca