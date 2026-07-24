Treated Crew

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With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.
Levi Winslow
So far, 2018 has been quite the year for Terry Crews. Between stepping up as an activist for the #MeToo movement and going through Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s FOX cancellation and NBC pick-up, Crews is killing it in every sense of the term. To honor one of Hollywood’s finest, here’s our list of 10 of Terry Crews best roles.
Mallorie List

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Chicago Rapper Gzus Piece Arrested for Trafficking Heroin

The rapper is a member of Chicago's Treated Crew, which also includes producer and longtime Kanye West DJ Million Dollar Mano.

OrNah4216 days ago

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