Crashed

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Wreckage of a plane crash site with burned debris and emergency vehicles in the background. Emergency personnel in protective gear are present.
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Investigators are looking into bird strikes, weather, and landing issues as the cause of the nation's worst air tragedy.

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Minnesota Teen Certainly Fails Driving Test After Crashing Car Into Examination Station

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