Nick Murphy

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Chet Faker (Nick Murphy)
Music

Premiere: Chet Faker Announces New Album With Soulful “Whatever Tomorrow”

A few years ago Nick Murphy took a break from the Chet Faker moniker, opting to release music under his birth name for the years that followed...

James Keith1918 days ago

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