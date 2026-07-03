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"Conan The Barbarian" and "Fright Night" aren't the only remakes Hollywood is hoping to cash in on. Based on the latest crop, we predict which movies will be rehashed next, and how. Peep the posters!Justin Monroe
Before you watch her in "Conan the Barbarian," indulge in some fun facts about the model-turned-actress.Complex
Danhausen's very nice, very evil, and very close to being your next favorite WWE Superstar.Khal
From Ryan Coogler's Cartier to Zendaya's diamond Rolex, these are some of the best watches on cinema's biggest night.Mike DeStefano