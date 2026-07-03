Conan the Barbarian

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Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He's Filming 'Conan the Barbarian' Sequel in 2027
Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms 'King Conan' Will Begin Filming in 2027

Schwarzenegger returns as an aging Conan in 'King Conan,' with Christopher McQuarrie attached to direct the sequel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger Returning for New 'Conan the Barbarian' Movie
Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returning for New 'Conan the Barbarian' Movie

The Hyborian Age gets a brutal new chapter as an older, exiled Conan fights to reclaim his throne in a violent, magic-filled fantasy comeback.

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Conan The Barbarian' TV Series In the Works at Amazon

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Momoa previously portrayed the character on screen.

Bianca Gracie3085 days ago
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Review: Brian Wood's "The Massive" Proves That There's Room For Political Comics

Also, Conan gets in touch with his inner barbarian and <em>The Victories</em> ends in bloody fashion.

Jason Serafino4966 days ago
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Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Reprise His Role As Conan The Barbarian In New Movie

But can he get back in shape for the role?

Jason Serafino5013 days ago
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Review: "The Massive" Stakes Its Claim As One Of The Industry's Best Comics

Also, Conan comes face-to-face with his imposter and Image Comics launches <em>Point of Impact</em>.

Jason Serafino5029 days ago
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Review: “Chew” And “Conan The Barbarian” Bring Some Much-Needed Diversity To Comics

Also, &lt;em&gt;The Massive&lt;/em&gt; begins a new chapter and &lt;em&gt;Manhattan Projects&lt;/em&gt; continues its bizarre odyssey.

Jason Serafino5057 days ago
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Review: “Conan The Barbarian” Stakes Its Claim As One Of The Best Ongoing Titles In Comics

Also, Dancer hits another strong note, The Massive paints a bleak portrait for the world, and The Creep returns.

Jason Serafino5092 days ago
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Review: “Chew: Secret Agent Poyo” And “The Massive” Push Indie Comics To The Forefront

Plus, Conan the Barbarian finally gets unleashed and Dancer makes a case for being one of Image's best titles.

Jason Serafino5120 days ago
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Interview: Comic Book Writer Brian Wood Talks “Conan the Barbarian,” “The Massive,” & His Work On "X-Men"

One of the industry's hottest writers tackles barbarians, mutants, and political uncertainty without missing a beat.

Jason Serafino5148 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Brian Wood Takes “Conan The Barbarian” To A Whole New Level Of Dominance

Also, <em>Dancer</em> continues to impress, <em>Bulletproof Coffin: Disinterred</em> experiments with the norm, and <em>Batwoman</em> kicks off a stunning run.

Jason Serafino5148 days ago
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Pop Culture

Clonin' The Barbarian: Comparing The Looks Of Old And New Conan

Conan is more than a beefy killing machine. He&#39;s also a style icon. We examine how he&#39;s evolved from 1982&#39;s <em>Conan the Barbarian</em>, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, to his 2011 remake with Jason Momoa.

Justin Monroe5444 days ago
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Interview: Rachel Nichols Talks "Conan The Barbarian", Tough Heroines, And Girl-On-Girl Action

Conan's leading lady discusses the challenges of embodying a love interest who also loves to defend herself.

MattBarone5448 days ago
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Interview: Rose McGowan Talks "Conan The Barbarian", Villainous Women, And Sexual Deviancy

The sexy actress, who redefines "freaky" as <em>Conan</em>'s scariest villain, explains why's it so good to be bad.

MattBarone5449 days ago
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Interview: Jason Momoa Talks "Conan The Barbarian", "Game Of Thrones", And Arnold Schwarzenegger's Approval

The star of this summer's biggest fantasy reboot discusses the intricacies of kicking mythical ass.

MattBarone5450 days ago

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