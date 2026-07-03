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J. Cole 2018 live
Music

J. Cole's "Interlude" Debuts in Top 10 on Hot 100

Fresh off the release of his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, J. Cole has earned a Top 10 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Interlude."

Brad Callas1886 days ago

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