A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
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They say home is where the heart is, but sometimes it’s also where the playlist sounds best. Here’s a collection of songs for every moment of your day.Jordan Rose
There hasn’t been a year in recent memory when compiling the best UK albums has been anything short of incredibly tough—and it’s only getting tougher.Joseph JP Patterson
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.Eric Skelton