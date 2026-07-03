Christine Sinclair

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Latest Stories

Sports

The Top 5 Biggest Canadian Sports Moments Of 2023

Canadian athletes had some major accomplishments on the big stage this year.

Kyle Parkinson947 days ago
Canadian soccer player Christine Sinclair
Sports

Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson Unveil New Canadian Women's Soccer League For 2025

Christine Sinclair, the Canadian women’s national team captain and Diana Matheson,, have announced plans to launch a Canada-wide women’s soccer league in 2025.

Louis Pavlakos1320 days ago
Canadian women dominated the summer of 2021: Leylah Fernandez, Penny Oleksiak, Christine Sinclair, Marie Philip-Poulin
Sports

Canadian Women Rewrote Sports History in the Summer of 2021

Despite lack of funding, development programs, and promotion women get compared to their male counterparts, it was Canada’s women who dominated the headlines.

Oren Weisfeld1759 days ago
best canadian sports moments 2020 jamal murray og anunoby
Sports

The 10 Best Canadian Sports Moments of 2020

It was one of the most unusual years ever for sports, but Canada still had tons to be proud of.

Vivek Jacob2041 days ago
sinclair
Sports

Christine Sinclair Appointed to Order of Canada

The face of Canadian soccer is getting the country's highest honour.

Aidan D'Aoust3305 days ago
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