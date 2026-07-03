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The Top 5 Biggest Canadian Sports Moments Of 2023
Canadian athletes had some major accomplishments on the big stage this year.
Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson Unveil New Canadian Women's Soccer League For 2025
Christine Sinclair, the Canadian women’s national team captain and Diana Matheson,, have announced plans to launch a Canada-wide women’s soccer league in 2025.
Canadian Women Rewrote Sports History in the Summer of 2021
Despite lack of funding, development programs, and promotion women get compared to their male counterparts, it was Canada’s women who dominated the headlines.
The 10 Best Canadian Sports Moments of 2020
It was one of the most unusual years ever for sports, but Canada still had tons to be proud of.
Christine Sinclair Appointed to Order of Canada
The face of Canadian soccer is getting the country's highest honour.