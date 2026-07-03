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If Saturdays are for remixes, Sundays at DAD are for DJ mixes. The scene needs and is defined by the DJs that spin tracks night in, night out, and there's always a new mix ready to be downloaded. Who took us on the best journey, though? Which DJs cooked up a dope theme and executed it perfectly? Welcome to DAD's weekly mix round-up.khrisd
Chrissy Teigen, who has famously taken social media breaks due to criticism, is once again facing backlash after she hosted a 'Squid Game'-themed party.Joe Price
While promoting her latest cookbook 'Cravings: All Together' Chrissy Teigen discussed the aftermath of her cyberbullying scandal that changed her life.Jose Martinez
Chrissy Teigen has responded to the deluge of criticism she received after she told a story about the most expensive purchase she ever regretted.Joe Price