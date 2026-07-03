Crissy Criss

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If Saturdays are for remixes, Sundays at DAD are for DJ mixes. The scene needs and is defined by the DJs that spin tracks night in, night out, and there's always a new mix ready to be downloaded. Who took us on the best journey, though? Which DJs cooked up a dope theme and executed it perfectly? Welcome to DAD's weekly mix round-up.
khrisd

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Music

PREMIERE: DeadExit - "Murder Tune"

We've been watching intently as Crissy Criss puts more time and effort into the DeadExit collective he's a part of with Sammy Porter and Craig Lee, and though we've been slow to post their last few releases (sorry, guys!), trust us when we tell you they've been hard at work. Since our last check-in, they have given out free downloads of insane remixes of D Double E, Calvin Harris, and Matrix & Futurebound tunes, and released a banger on Circus, but their latest on Firepower is nuts.

nappy4378 days ago
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Music

There's a Petition Going Around to Keep Crissy Criss on BBC Radio 1Xtra

While I'm not sure if the BBC is going back on their decision to remove Crissy Criss and other specialist DJs come September 1, a Norwich supporter named Billy Smith has started a simple petition that states: "We feel that by cancelling this extremely popular show that you are not celebrating or supporting an extremely popular and very important genre of British music.

khrisd4425 days ago
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Music

Crissy Criss is Leaving BBC Radio 1Xtra

I absolutely hate hearing stories like this, especially when they effect the drum & bass community. BBC Radio 1 and its sister station 1Xtra have been

khrisd4426 days ago
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Music

Download Original Sin's Guest Mix for BBC Radio 1Xtra

For a couple of years there, Real Playaz was at the heart of the heavyweight sounds infiltrating the drum & bass main rooms, and Original Sin's brand

khrisd4807 days ago

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