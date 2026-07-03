Chris Messina

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Screenshot from Ben Affleck movie Air
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer

The first trailer for 'Air' features Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as real-life Nike executives grappling with how to strengthen the brand's basketball division.

taramhdvn1255 days ago
Margot Robbie
Pop Culture

DC Unveils Plot Details for 'Birds of Prey' Starring Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in DC's 'Birds of Prey,' which hits theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.

Joe Price2434 days ago

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