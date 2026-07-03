Chris D'Elia

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Latest Stories

chris delia sued
Pop Culture

Chris D'Elia Sued for Allegedly Violating Child Pornography Laws

The plaintiff claims the comedian had sex with her when she was 17 years old and allegedly demanded nudes during their communications on social media.

Joshua Espinoza1964 days ago
chris
Pop Culture

Chris D'Elia Shares Video Addressing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The nearly 10-minute video sees the comedian, who was dropped by CAA and others last year, saying he has come to realize that sex controlled his life.

Trace William Cowen1972 days ago
Chris D'Elia attends "Flock of Dudes" screening during 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Chris D'Elia Accused by Multiple Women of Exposing Himself

Chris D’Elia is now being accused of exposing himself to three women without their consent, just months after facing allegations of harassing underage girls.

Jose Martinez2145 days ago
Chris D'elia visits at SiriusXM Studios.
Pop Culture

Netflix Pulls Plug on Upcoming Prank Show Starring Chris D'Elia

Netflix has decided to cancel Chris D’Elia’s unscripted prank show over the underage harassment allegations made last month.

Jose Martinez2186 days ago
Chris D'Elia attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Nun"
Pop Culture

'Workaholics' Episode Starring Chris D'Elia as Child Molester Removed From Streaming Services

Over the weekend the 'Workaholics' episode "'To Friend a Predator" was removed from Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Comedy Central's streaming service.

Xavier Hamilton2217 days ago
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chris
Pop Culture

Chris D'Elia Responds to Accusations of Harassing Underage Girls (UPDATE)

The comedian, who portrayed a pedophile on both 'You' and 'Workaholics,' has now been accused by multiple women of grooming underage girls.

Trace William Cowen2222 days ago
homicide
Music

Logic and Eminem Drop Video for "Homicide" Starring Chris D'Elia

The video stars Chris D'Elia as Em and inexplicably has Chauncey Leopardi, aka Michael "Squints" Palledorous from 'The Sandlot,' as Logic.

Joe Price2577 days ago
eminem chris delia
Music

Eminem on Chris D'Elia's Impression of Him Rapping: 'This Is Incredible'

"4 a second I actually thought it WAS me," Eminem wrote.

Abel Shifferaw2719 days ago
Eminem
Music

Watch Chris D'Elia's Dead-On Eminem Impression

The comedian recreated Em's signature flow with hilarious results.

Joshua Espinoza2874 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Chris D'Elia and Brent Morin from NBC's "Undatable" Teach Us How to Match Your Condom to Your Overcoat

The Stars of NBC's "Undateable" - Chris D'Elia and Brent Morin - Taught Us How to Match Our Condom to Our Overcoat

Adam Hammer4141 days ago
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