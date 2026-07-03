Latest Stories
Chris D'Elia Sued for Allegedly Violating Child Pornography Laws
The plaintiff claims the comedian had sex with her when she was 17 years old and allegedly demanded nudes during their communications on social media.
Chris D'Elia Shares Video Addressing Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The nearly 10-minute video sees the comedian, who was dropped by CAA and others last year, saying he has come to realize that sex controlled his life.
Chris D'Elia Accused by Multiple Women of Exposing Himself
Chris D’Elia is now being accused of exposing himself to three women without their consent, just months after facing allegations of harassing underage girls.
Netflix Pulls Plug on Upcoming Prank Show Starring Chris D'Elia
Netflix has decided to cancel Chris D’Elia’s unscripted prank show over the underage harassment allegations made last month.
'Workaholics' Episode Starring Chris D'Elia as Child Molester Removed From Streaming Services
Over the weekend the 'Workaholics' episode "'To Friend a Predator" was removed from Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Comedy Central's streaming service.
Chris D'Elia Responds to Accusations of Harassing Underage Girls (UPDATE)
The comedian, who portrayed a pedophile on both 'You' and 'Workaholics,' has now been accused by multiple women of grooming underage girls.
Logic and Eminem Drop Video for "Homicide" Starring Chris D'Elia
The video stars Chris D'Elia as Em and inexplicably has Chauncey Leopardi, aka Michael "Squints" Palledorous from 'The Sandlot,' as Logic.
Eminem on Chris D'Elia's Impression of Him Rapping: 'This Is Incredible'
"4 a second I actually thought it WAS me," Eminem wrote.
Watch Chris D'Elia's Dead-On Eminem Impression
The comedian recreated Em's signature flow with hilarious results.
Chris D'Elia and Brent Morin from NBC's "Undatable" Teach Us How to Match Your Condom to Your Overcoat
The Stars of NBC's "Undateable" - Chris D'Elia and Brent Morin - Taught Us How to Match Our Condom to Our Overcoat