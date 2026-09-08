Adam Hammer
Latest Stories
Interview: Ant-Man’s Michael Peña on Ant-Man, CHiPS and Donald Trump's Racist Comments
Ant-Man's Michael Peña opens up about his thoughts on Donald Trump's comments towards Mexican people.
The Shade Pit: How to Handle Internet Trolls With Swagger
This is how to respond to those internet trolls ruining your YouTube comments section. Don't back down, lean in.
L.A. Based Graffiti Artist Plastic Jesus Wants Us All to Stop Making Stupid People Famous
Complex spends a day with L.A. based street artist Plastic Jesus to find out why we need to stop making stupid people famous.
Rick Cosnett of "The Flash" on Growing Up White In Zimbabwe, Being Pretty, and Crowdfunding
From Zimbabwe to The States, Rick Cosnett has crossed the globe to play Eddie Thawne on the CW's popular comic book series "The Flash."
Chris D'Elia and Brent Morin from NBC's "Undatable" Teach Us How to Match Your Condom to Your Overcoat
The Stars of NBC's "Undateable" - Chris D'Elia and Brent Morin - Taught Us How to Match Our Condom to Our Overcoat
We Talked With Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Hannibal Burress and More at the Justin Bieber Roast
We caught up with Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Hannibal Burress and more on the white carpet for The Roast of Justin Beiber.
"Palcohol," a Powdered Alcohol You Can Carry in Your Pocket, Gets Federal Approval
The government just approved the distribution of Palcohol - a powdered alcohol - against all your liver's protests.
We Got Drunk At the Release Party For Xbox's "Ori and the Blind Forest"
Complex heads down to Meltdown Comics in Hollywood to check out the open bar at the Ori and the Blind Forest release party.
Columbus, Ohio P.D. Released Footage Of Cops Pepper Spraying Ohio State Football Fans
Footage released by Columbus P.D. shows cops pepper spraying Ohio State football fans after win over Oregon State.