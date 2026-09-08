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Adam Hammer

Joined January 2015 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Interview: Ant-Man’s Michael Peña on Ant-Man, CHiPS and Donald Trump's Racist Comments

Ant-Man's Michael Peña opens up about his thoughts on Donald Trump's comments towards Mexican people.

Adam Hammer4093 days ago
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The Shade Pit: How to Handle Internet Trolls With Swagger

This is how to respond to those internet trolls ruining your YouTube comments section. Don't back down, lean in.

Adam Hammer4122 days ago
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L.A. Based Graffiti Artist Plastic Jesus Wants Us All to Stop Making Stupid People Famous

Complex spends a day with L.A. based street artist Plastic Jesus to find out why we need to stop making stupid people famous.

Adam Hammer4139 days ago
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Rick Cosnett of "The Flash" on Growing Up White In Zimbabwe, Being Pretty, and Crowdfunding

From Zimbabwe to The States, Rick Cosnett has crossed the globe to play Eddie Thawne on the CW's popular comic book series "The Flash."

Adam Hammer4194 days ago
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Chris D'Elia and Brent Morin from NBC's "Undatable" Teach Us How to Match Your Condom to Your Overcoat

The Stars of NBC's "Undateable" - Chris D'Elia and Brent Morin - Taught Us How to Match Our Condom to Our Overcoat

Adam Hammer4202 days ago
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We Talked With Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Hannibal Burress and More at the Justin Bieber Roast

We caught up with Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Hannibal Burress and more on the white carpet for The Roast of Justin Beiber.

Adam Hammer4203 days ago

"Palcohol," a Powdered Alcohol You Can Carry in Your Pocket, Gets Federal Approval

The government just approved the distribution of Palcohol - a powdered alcohol - against all your liver's protests.

Adam Hammer4208 days ago
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We Got Drunk At the Release Party For Xbox's "Ori and the Blind Forest"

Complex heads down to Meltdown Comics in Hollywood to check out the open bar at the Ori and the Blind Forest release party.

Adam Hammer4208 days ago

Columbus, Ohio P.D. Released Footage Of Cops Pepper Spraying Ohio State Football Fans

Footage released by Columbus P.D. shows cops pepper spraying Ohio State football fans after win over Oregon State.

Adam Hammer4209 days ago

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