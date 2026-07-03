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Nick Cannon Customized His 1964 Impala SS With a Nipsey Hussle Tribute
Ever since the death of Nipsey Hussle last year, Nick Cannon has made it clear how much the late rapper meant to everyone.
Watch Saweetie Surprise Quavo With a Classic Car for His Birthday
The "Icy Girl" rapper helped her boyfriend ring in his birthday by adding to the Migo's already extensive car collection.
Iggy Azalea Bought Swaggy P a Chevy Impala For Christmas
Iggy Azalea stepped up her gift-giving game by surprising Nick Young with a 1962 Chevy Impala for Christmas.
Chevrolet Teams With Rick Williams to Celebrate the 2014 Impala
Distinct urban style for a classic ride.
25 Vintage Chevrolet Impala Photos That Will Make You Jealous of Your Parents
Back when American cars were stylish.
The 50 Coolest Cars in Rap Video History
From one-off supercars to custom art decos to classic drop-top Chevys.
Curren$y Picks His 10 Favorite Chevrolet Impalas
Taken from his favorite movies and music videos.
My First Car: Ben Baller Speaks About His '89 Honda Accord and '64 Chevy Impala
He was trying to compete in high school.
Last Of A Dying Breed: The Great American Front Bench Seat
The 2013 Chevrolet Impala will be the last American car made with available three-across front seating.
Mister Cartoon Talks Lowrider Culture and Chevrolet Impalas
The tattoo titan breaks down the history of one of America's most iconic rides.
The 15 Best Car Lyrics on Curren$y's "The Stoned Immaculate"
Spitta doesn't play when it comes to cars.
The Complete History of the Chevrolet Impala
America's favorite full-size sedan has been through a journey full of change.
GM Blames "Old GM" For Impala Defect
The new company says they're not responsible for the faulty rear spindle rods.