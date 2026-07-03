Chad Kelly

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mia khalifa instagram
Sports

Mia Khalifa Trolls Chad Kelly Again After He Becomes NFL Draft's 'Mr. Irrelevant'

Mia Khalifa trolled Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly yet again after he became the NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant."

Kyle Neubeck3367 days ago
Chad Kelly attends an Ole Miss basketball game.
Sports

Mia Khalifa Just Hit Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly With Her Most Savage Troll Yet

Mia Khalifa is not going to let former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly forget about the times he tried to slide into her DMs.

Chris Yuscavage3439 days ago
Mia Khalifa appears on 'Russillo & Kanell.'
Pop Culture

Mia Khalifa Says Only 1 Guy Has Successfully Slid Into Her DMs

Mia Khalifa appeared on ESPN on Friday and revealed that there's only one person who has ever successfully slid into her DMs.

Chris Yuscavage3459 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Hold Up, Did Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly Really Try and Slide Into Mia Khalifa's DMs Again?

Mia Khalifa claims Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly tried to slide into her DMs for a second time.

Chris Yuscavage3563 days ago

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