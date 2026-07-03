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Latest Stories

Emily Willis.
Pop Culture

Emily Willis' Family Awarded $3 Million From Rehab After Permanent Incapacitation

The former adult entertainer suffered irreversible brain damage after a medical emergency at Summit Malibu.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 hour ago
Diddy
Pop Culture

Diddy Seen on Prison Walk at FCI Fort Dix in Newly Surfaced Footage

He was dressed in a white T-shirt, tan shorts, and Nike sneakers.

Trey Alston11 days ago
Floyd Mayweather, Jr.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Responds to Felony Charges Reports: 'Keep the Press Coming!'

The boxing legend has spoken out after reports linked him to felony allegations involving a bad check used to buy a luxury watch.

Alex Ocho30 days ago
Split image. Left: Robert Clivillés in a gray cardigan. Right: Freedom Williams in a navy blazer with sunglasses.
Music

C+C Music Factory Founder Threatens Lawsuit Against Rapper Freedom Williams for Using Group's Name

Founder Robert Clivillés says frontman Freedom Williams is improperly using the group's name after his involvement in the Freedom 250 concert lineup reignited tensions.

Alex Ocho46 days ago

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