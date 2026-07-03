Latest Stories
Larry David's Daughter Cazzie Says Seeing Him Go Viral for Plugging Ears at NYFW Was 'Disturbing'
Larry David went viral earlier this month after he was spotted plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week, but his daughter doesn't think the video was funny.
Cazzie David Tells Her Side of Relationship and Breakup With Pete Davidson
David shared her side of the breakup in a new book titled 'No One Asked for This'—including an anecdote about how her dad Larry David tried to console her.
Pete Davidson Got Two Tattoos Dedicated to Ariana Grande
Pete Davidson is showing his love for Ariana Grande in permanent ink.
Pete Davidson and Cazzie David Have Broken Up
They were together for two years.
Cazzie David On Ending Her Web Series 'Eighty-Sixed' and Working With BF Pete Davidson
After 8 episodes, Cazzie David reflects on the first (and final) season of her series.
Exclusive: Watch Cazzie David's Hilarious New Web Series 'Eighty-Sixed'
Larry David’s daughter is following in her dad’s footsteps with a quirky new web series.