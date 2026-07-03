Featured
Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
Everyone loves cats, right? You have to. From Lil BUB to Garfield, we've grown to appreciate these warm and cuddly animals that don't need our help, bkhrisd
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Here are the best rappers in their 20s, including stars like Yeat, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, BigXThaPlug, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo