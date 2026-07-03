CatDog

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Ice Cube attend the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Anaconda" at The United Theater on Broadway on December 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Recalls Ice Cube Thinking ‘CatDog’ Was ‘Disgusting’

The actor said his rap legend father "absolutely hates" the former Nickelodeon cartoon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Catdog posed in medieval-themed costumes
Music

Premiere: Toronto/NYC Duo Catdog Embrace the Web on ‘Excelsior!' EP

Toronto/NYC duo Catdog have just shared their latest EP, 'Excelsior!.' The duo have called on their friends (and the Internet) to make some e-garage bangers.

Sydney Brasil1499 days ago
nick
Pop Culture

Nickelodeon Launches New Streaming Channel Featuring 'Doug,' 'Angry Beavers,' and More

'Doug,' 'Angry Beavers,' 'Kenan & Kel,' 'Rocko's Modern Life,' and more are among the Nick classics included in the network's new streaming channel NickSplat.

Trace William Cowen2880 days ago

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