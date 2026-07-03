Carlos Correa

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Joe Kelly and Carlos Correa
Sports

Dodgers and Astros Clear Benches After Joe Kelly Allegedly Tells Carlos Correa 'Nice Swing B*tch' (UPDATE)

The Houston Astros may have stolen the 2018 World Series from the Los Angeles Dodgers by cheating, and Joe Kelly wasn't about to let them forget it.

Joe Price2180 days ago
Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros
Sports

Houston's Carlos Correa Insists Teammate Jose Altuve Never Cheated

Carlos Correa has stepped up to the plate to defend his Houston Astros teammate, Jose Altuve. 

Xavier Hamilton2345 days ago
Bryce Hyper
Sneakers

How Sneaker Culture Can Help MLB Appeal to Younger Fans

With another Players Weekend underway, several MLB stars discuss how the league is still behind its counterparts in terms of 'cool factor' and how sneaker culture can help bridge the gap.

Julian Jimenez2884 days ago
Adidas Calling All Creators
Sneakers

Adidas' Creators Unite in Epic Short Film

Leo Messi, Von Miller, Aaron Roders, Pharrell and more link up in the latest installement of Adidas' 'Here to Create' campaign.

Brandon Richard3132 days ago
Carlos Correa pops the question.
Sports

Astros Star Carlos Correa Popped the Question to His Girlfriend After Winning World Series

Carlos Correa had the best night of his life on Wednesday.

Chris Yuscavage3180 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

The Best Shortstop In Baseball

On the verge of ending any debate about the top player at the position, the Astros' Carlos Correa is the next A-Rod. And maybe better.

Adam Caparell3753 days ago
Sneakers

"I Definitely Would Love to Wear Yeezy Boosts on Field." A Conversation With Carlos Correa

The Houston Astro talks the perks of his adidas deal.

Julian Jimenez3756 days ago
Sneakers

Baseball Is Not Dying

Houston Astro Carlos Correa on the state of the sport and how it drove him to sign with adidas.

geraldo33757 days ago

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