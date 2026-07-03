Canadian Screen Awards

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Bilal Baig as Sabii for new CBC series Sort Of.
Pop Culture

'Sort Of,' 'Scarborough,' and 'Night Raiders' Lead the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

On Tuesday, the nominations for 2022 Canadian Screen Awards in 145 film, television, and digital media categories were announced by the Canadian Academy.

Elisa Ammaturo1614 days ago
canadian screen awards
Pop Culture

Highlights From The 2017 Canadian Screen Awards

Here's what went down at this year's Canadian Screenies.

Aidan D'Aoust3415 days ago

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