From thought-provoking docs to some seriously funny comedies, here are 10 Canadian Screen Award nominees you can watch right now on streaming services.Rick Mele
Featured
'Brother' director Clement Virgo talks about perceptions of life, his understanding of masculinity, and how 90s Canadian hip-hop laid the groundwork.Louis Pavlakos
'The Last of Us' Canadian Star Lamar Johnson talks about his latest movie 'Brother,' which garnered 14 Canadian Screen Award nominations last month.Rick Mele
Pop Culture
Amanda Parris on ‘Revenge of the Black Best Friend’ and Canada's Tokenization of Black Actors
Amanda Parris took the time to talk about the series that has been as much a reflection of Canada’s media industry as it is a self-reflection for herself.Noel Ransome