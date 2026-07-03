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South Dakota man sentenced to jail after mistakenly serving weed brownies to senior center
Life

South Dakota Man Sentenced to Jail After His Mother Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center

A South Dakota man has to spend 60 days in jail after his mother accidentally served his weed brownies to senior citizens at a local community center.

Brad Callas1583 days ago
A South Dakota man has been arrested after his mother accidentally served his weed brownies at her senior center
Life

Man Arrested After 73-Year-Old Mom Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center, Now Facing Felony Charge

A South Dakota man has been arrested after his 73-year-old mother accidentally served his cannabis-infused brownies to senior citizens at a community center.

Brad Callas1646 days ago

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