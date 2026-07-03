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Field Trip Downtown Toronto Festival 2017
Music

Field Trip 2017 Lineup Includes Broken Social Scene, Phoenix and Feist

Downtown Toronto festival Field Trip has announced its full 2017 lineup and it includes Broken Social Scene, Phoenix, Feist and more.

jayemkayem3421 days ago

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