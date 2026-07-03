Brinx

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Latest Stories

Brinx
Music

Premiere: Brinx Shares Brooding R&B Epic "Creative Genocide"

A brooding behemoth of echoing strings and foreboding bass lines.

James Keith2578 days ago
Brinx (credit: Paolo Steve)
Music

Premiere: Wolf Kash Collaborate With Brinx On Intoxicating Single "26h"

After this song, you'll undoubtedly want to hear more from the trio.

Aaron Bishop2920 days ago
Brinx
Music

Brinx Shares Smoky New R&B Cut "Unavailable Love"

A bold debut from the 25-year-old that hopefully signals the beginning of a fruitful career.

James Keith3028 days ago

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