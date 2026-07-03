Bricks-And-Wood

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Bricks & Wood x New Balance 1000
Sneakers

Bricks & Wood's Next New Balance Collab Releases This Week

Bricks & Wood's New Balance 'A Different Bounce' collab includes the 1000 and Fresh Foam BB v3.

Victor Deng521 days ago
Bricks & Wood x New Balance 1906U
Sneakers

How to Buy Bricks & Wood's New Balance 1906U Collab

The 'Echoes of a Butterfly' colorway drops this weekend.

Victor Deng647 days ago
Supreme Tamagotchi
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme Tamagotchis, Palace x Porter, and More

From nostalgic accessories like Supreme Tamagotchis to Palace x Porter bags, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1221 days ago
Bricks & Wood New Balance 9060 Kacey Lynch
Style

From South Central to Paris, Bricks & Wood's Kacey Lynch Is Going Global

Bricks &amp; Wood founder Kacey Lynch sits down with Complex to discuss his New Balance 9060 collab, time at Paris Fashion Week, opening a store, and more.

Mike DeStefano1269 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup January 17 2023
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Montreal Bagel' Nike Dunk Low to the latest Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas collab, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1278 days ago
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Nike Dunk Low 'Montreal Bagel' Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Montreal Bagel' Nike Dunk Low to the latest Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas collab, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1278 days ago
Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060
Sneakers

Detailed Look at Bricks & Wood's New Balance 9060 Collab

Bricks &amp; Wood founder Kacey Lynch shares a preview of the label's upcoming New Balance 9060 collab on Instagram. Here's when you can buy the shoe.

Victor Deng1282 days ago
Palace x C.P. Company
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace x C.P. Company, Bricks & Wood, Telfar x Eastpak, and More

From the Palace x C.P. Company collaboration to Brick &amp; Wood's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, here is a detailed look at this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1312 days ago
Supreme Andre 3000 Photo T-shirt
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme, Essentials, BBC x New York Yankees, and More

From the first drop from Supreme's Fall/Winter 2022 collection to the latest from FOG Essentials, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1424 days ago
Balenciaga x Adidas Pharrell
Style

Best Style Releases: Yeezy Gap, Balenciaga x Adidas, Supreme x Nike, NIGO® x Complex, and More

Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga, Supreme x Nike, NIGO® x Complex, and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly round up of the best style releases.

Lei Takanashi1515 days ago
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Sole Collector Release Date Roundup May 24 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1s and Air Trainer 1s to the Union x Air Jordan 2 restock, here is a guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1516 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 'Baroque Brown' DO9392 200 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1s and Air Trainer 1s to the Union x Air Jordan 2 restock, here is a guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1516 days ago
Carrots x Champion
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Carrots x Champion, Our Legacy x Stüssy, Bricks & Wood, and More

From the Carrots x Champion capsule collection to the latest collab between Stüssy and Our Legacy, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1550 days ago
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022 Cleveland Clothing Drops
Style

The Biggest Style Drops at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Check out some of the best limited edition activations, collabs, and apparel drops taking place throughout 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Mike DeStefano1612 days ago

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