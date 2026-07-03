Brendon Babenzien

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Noah 'Pro Choice' T shirt
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Best Style Releases This Week: Awake NY, Noah, Y-3, Kapital, and More

A detailed look at this week's best men's style releases featuring new product from Awake NY, Noah, Y-3, Kapital, and more.

Mike DeStefano2585 days ago
Dior Men's Beachwear Collection
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Best Style Releases This Week: Dior Men's Beachwear, Off-White x Vilebrequin, Noah x Fishbone

A detailed look at some of this week's best style releases including Dior Men's beachwear, Off-White x Vilebrequin, Noah x Fishbone, and more.

Mike DeStefano2593 days ago
Noah Spring/Summer 2019
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Best Style Releases This Week: Noah, Stüssy, Riccardo Tisci's Debut Burberry Collection, and More

A detailed look at some of the week's best style releases including Spring/Summer 2019 collection from Noah, Stüssy, Stampd, and more.

Mike DeStefano2719 days ago
Noah
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Noah's Spring/Summer 2018 Collection Is Here

Brendon Babenzien is dropping brand Noah's Spring/Summer 2018 collection in February.

tara mahadevan3082 days ago
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Why Does This Simple Noah Parka Cost $448?

Noah's Brendon Babenzien gives a dollar-for-dollar breakdown of the cost of ethical production.

Javin Busby3525 days ago
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Former Supreme Creative Director: No Beef Between Me and the Brand

Former Supreme creative director Brendon Babenzien says 'New York Times' profile is "riddled with inaccuracy."

Erica Euse3726 days ago
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Noah's Brendon Babenzien Talks About Why He's Doing the Opposite of Everyone Else With His New Store

The former Supreme designer talks life, his new brand, store, and baby.

Cameron Wolf3748 days ago
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Noah Drops New Gear and Restocks in Its Pre-Spring 2016 Collection

Noah drops a batch of new items in its pre-Spring 2016 collection.

Joshua Espinoza3796 days ago
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Noah Modernizes the Military Jacket for Its Latest Fall/Winter 2015 Drop

Noah elevates classic outerwear pieces for Fall/Winter 2015, and drops other new items.

Alexis Castro3871 days ago
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Noah Designer Brendon Babenzien on the State of Streetwear: "Supreme Is Its Own Universe. Nobody Comes Close"

The former Supreme creative director opens up about the current state of streetwear and starting his own label.

Erica Euse3876 days ago
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Noah’s Fall/Winter 2015 Lookbook Is Finally Here

Noah drops its first lookbook since its revival earlier this year.

Joshua Espinoza3915 days ago
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Brendon Babenzien on His Brand Noah: "We're Not Trying to Push Tons of Crap"

"Vice" catches up with Brendon Babenzien to discuss the revival of Noah, "frenetic" consumers, and some of his biggest concerns for the brand.

Joshua Espinoza3918 days ago
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Noah Clothing Designer Brendon Babenzien Gives Us A Tour of His New Store

The new SoHo shop that's definitely worth checking out.

Jian DeLeon3929 days ago

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