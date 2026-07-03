Breakfast At Tiffany

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ariana grande pete davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Got Ariana Grande's 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' Neck Tattoo

Davidson matched Ariana's neck tattoo, which reads "Mille tendresse." The French phrase translates to "a thousand tendernesses."

Hannah Lifshutz2856 days ago
Frank Ocean Drops a Fire New Cover
Music

Frank Ocean Drops a Fire New Cover

<p>Frank Ocean released a cover of a classic 1960s song last night and it got the internet talking about what this could mean. Is it a one off track or is the elusive artist planning on gifting us with more new music?</p>

Complex3075 days ago

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