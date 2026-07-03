Brad-Hall

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Brad Hall Ben Kobold
Sneakers

Sneaker Unboxer Brad Hall's True Identity Revealed

Everybody's favorite YouTube sneakerhead is actually an actor.

Brandon Richard3617 days ago
Sneakers

Brad Hall Shines a Light on the New Jordan Eclipse for Foot Locker

YouTube's favourite sneakerhead has given the world his hot take on the Jordan Eclipse.

Corey Pellatt3872 days ago
Sneakers

Brad Hall Is Making Videos for Foot Locker Now

Another come up for the YouTube star.

Brendan Dunne3876 days ago
Sneakers

Brad Hall Drops Some Knowledge on the New Air Jordan XX9 "Russell Westbrook"

YouTube's favourite sneakerhead has given the world his hot take on the latest Jordan drop.

Corey Pellatt3881 days ago
Sneakers

Brad Hall's Latest Review Might Be His Weirdest Yet

Featuring 'Cyber Monday' Jordan 1s and some free ad space.

Brendan Dunne3883 days ago
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Sneakers

Brad Hall Is Very Excited for the “72-10” Air Jordan XI

The YouTube legend is back with something special.

Riley Jones3924 days ago
Sneakers

The Most Important Sneaker News of the Day

Today's news includes Kanye saying controversial things about the Yeezy Boost, a Flyknit Nike Air Force 1, auto-lacing sneakers, and more.

Matt Welty3937 days ago
Sneakers

YouTube Sneaker Reviewer Brad Hall Has Officially Hit the Big Time

The rising star partners with YouTube.

Brendan Dunne3938 days ago
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Sneakers

You Can Now Buy Sneakers From Brad Hall's YouTube Videos

He also says he's now an influencer.

Matt Welty3938 days ago
Sneakers

Watch Brad Hall Review Sneakers For Date Night

YouTube's finest checks out Under Armour.

Brendan Dunne3980 days ago
Sneakers

Brad Hall Sells Out in New Video

The latest from the unboxing god.

Brendan Dunne3993 days ago
Sneakers

Brad Hall Is Unboxing Things That Aren't Sneakers

Brad Hall is back again and this time he wants to give his viewers a dope prize. Find out the details here.

Riley Jones3993 days ago
Sneakers

Watch Brad Hall Perform Sneaker Unboxing Video Inception

Yo dawg, we heard you like videos.

Brendan Dunne3998 days ago
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Sneakers

Brad Hall Reviews the "Michael Air Jordan 1.5" on Live Television (UPDATE)

Brad Hall gives his first on-air interview and reviews the Air Jordan 1.5 "The Return."

Riley Jones3998 days ago
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Sneakers

Someone Found Brad Hall and Here's What He Had to Say

Brad Hall tells "all" during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Matt Welty4029 days ago

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