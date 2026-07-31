Andrew-Bogut

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Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield
NBA fans have seen many a terrible trade unfold over the years. Some stars have been dealt for the pu-pu platter, while others have been shipped out of town before they had the chance to blossom. Check out the 20 worst trades in NBA history.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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Allen Iverson Called Out for Low-Energy Meet and Greet With Sick Kids: 'He's a Jerk'

AI seemingly blamed the poor showing on "tough" jet lag.

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Andrew Bogut holds up a Kings singlet.
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Andrew Bogut Gets Ownership Stake With Two-Year Deal to Play for Australian Team

Andrew Bogut has put an end to his NBA career, and will now play for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.

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From Kevin Durant to LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith has been involved in some really bizarre beefs with NBA players over the years.

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The Mavericks' Andrew Bogut Has the Best Analysis of the Presidential Debate

Andrew Bogut had a hilarious take on the Presidential Debate.

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Delly Dominates as Boomers Overcome Serbia

Delly with 23 points as the Boomers pull off a second straight upset

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Andrew Bogut Questions BLM Rally in Melbourne, Twitter Responds

On the court, Bogut is known to push boundaries. Seems he doesn't mind doing the same during the off-season too.

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Andrew Bogut Reportedly Traded to the Dallas Mavericks

Bogut apparently traded for a second round pick

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Andrew Bogut out for 6-8 Weeks with Knee Injury

Will Bogey be back for the Olympics?

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Will Bogey be good to go for the Rio Olympics?

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Shaq Cracks D’Angelo Russell Joke After Andrew Bogut Exposes Him on Live TV

Shaq made a joke about D’Angelo Russell after Andrew Bogut exposed him on live TV.

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2016 Olympic Basketball Pools Announced: Australia facing USA, China

The road to a medal just got a little harder for the Boomers.

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Steph Curry’s teammates obviously have a lot of confidence in him.

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