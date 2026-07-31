Amy Pascal

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Callum Turner
Pop Culture

New James Bond Actor Could Be Named Before 2026 Is Over, Producer Amy Pascal Says

Pascal revealed that auditions for the role are currently underway.

Trey Alston3 days ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Tom Holland and Zendaya ‘Ignored’ Producer’s Advice Against ‘Spider-Man’ Stars Dating

“I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone],” said longtime franchise producer Amy Pascal, noting that "they all ignored me.”

Brenton Blanchet1691 days ago
Tom Holland with 'Spider-Man' movie series producer Amy Pascal.
Pop Culture

Spider-Man’s Post-‘No Way Home’ Future in the MCU Addressed by Tom Holland and Longtime Franchise Producer (UPDATE)

Longtime 'Spider-Man' producer Amy Pascal commented on whether 'No Way Home' will be the last time fans will see Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joe Price1712 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App