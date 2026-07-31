Featured
The deal that brought Spider-Man to the MCU may be over. Here's how it came together and why it fell apart.William Goodman
If the reports about Sony and Marvel holds true, it's looking shaky for MCU Phase 4 and a Spidey 3.Frazier Tharpe
From Ryan Coogler's Cartier to Zendaya's diamond Rolex, these are some of the best watches on cinema's biggest night.Mike DeStefano
Looking for something new on HBO Max? Check out our curated list of the best shows to stream right now, from critically acclaimed originals to hidden gems.Brent Eickhoff