As the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman won the day with a stirring reading of her poem, "The Hill We Climb."Joe Price
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Amanda Parris on ‘Revenge of the Black Best Friend’ and Canada's Tokenization of Black Actors
Amanda Parris took the time to talk about the series that has been as much a reflection of Canada’s media industry as it is a self-reflection for herself.Noel Ransome
What happened to Amanda Bynes? We’re covering what life has been like for her and the legal battles she has faced since she left her acting days behind.Karla Rodriguez
Amanda Bynes was a promising child star struggling to transition into adult roles—until her breakdown was broadcast on our Twitter feeds.Andrew Gruttadaro