Amanda Knox

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Amanda Knox Slams Matt Damon for 'Cancel Culture' Comments: 'Could Have Run By Me'
Pop Culture

Amanda Knox Pushes Back on Matt Damon’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Prison Comparison

Amanda Knox responds to Matt Damon’s Joe Rogan remarks comparing cancel culture to prison, arguing both leave lasting scars.

Bernadette Giacomazzo198 days ago
ak
Life

Amanda Knox Says Whatever Happens With Election 'Can't Be as Bad as That Four-Year Study Abroad I Did in Italy'

Knox's joke about the murder for which she was eventually acquitted eventually resulted in a quick exchange of tweeted words with Piers Morgan.

Trace William Cowen2101 days ago

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