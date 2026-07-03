Alia Shawkat

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Cast attends the Netflix Arrested Development Season 5 Premiere.
Pop Culture

Netflix Will Remove 'Arrested Development' From Streaming Next Month

Netflix plans to remove 'Arrested Development'—including the final two seasons, which were created for the platform—in a rare move from the company.

Jose Martinez1250 days ago
Alia Shawkat attends the MiuMiu photocall
Pop Culture

Alia Shawkat Apologizes for Using N-Word While Quoting Drake in Resurfaced Video

A video started to circulate featuring the 'Arrested Development' actress quoting Drake's "We Made It." In doing so, the actress casually used the n-word.

Xavier Hamilton2230 days ago

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