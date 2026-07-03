ComplexCon Chicago will feature local talent at its Brands to Watch space.Aria Hughes
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Hosting this year's ceremony, which marks a return to the broadcast arena following extended controversy, is Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.Trace William Cowen
Australia has golden soil, wealth for toil, and a surprising amount of cast members from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Catch the full list here.Rachael Evans
Even Loki could learn something from Cate Blanchett's badass Thor villain.Aubrey Page