Cate Blanchett

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Zendaya, Law Roach, Cate Blanchett
Style

Law Roach Thanks Cate Blanchett for Lending Zendaya an Armani Dress for ‘Something Borrowed’ Look

Zendaya wore the Giorgio Armani Privé black silk gown at the Rome premiere of 'The Drama.'

tara mahadevan113 days ago
Cate Blanchett Pretends No One's Watching While Eating Spicy Wings Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Cate Blanchett Shares Trick to Cry on Command on ‘Hot Ones’

The consistently acclaimed actress can currently be seen in Todd Field's unanimously acclaimed new film 'Tár,' which hits additional theaters this week.

Trace William Cowen1360 days ago
A look at the LVMH 2022 Prize ceremony stage
Style

2022 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers Awarded to S.S. Daley

Also honored as part of the 2022 ceremony were Karl Lagerfeld Prize recipients Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL and Idris Balogun of Winnie New York.

Trace William Cowen1506 days ago
dont look down trailer screenshot from netflix
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Star in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' Trailer

Netflix dropped the new trailer for its comedy 'Don't Look Up,' which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and more.

tara mahadevan1705 days ago
Advertisement
Don't Look Up
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Teaser for 'Don't Look Up' f/ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, and More

Netflix has shared a teaser for Adam McKay's comedy 'Don't Look Up,' featuring Timotheé Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, and tons more.

Brad Callas1774 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and More Join Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, and Timothée Chalamet are among the many A-listers joining Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay's new movie 'Don't Look Up.'

Alex Galbraith2103 days ago
'Mowgli' Cast
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Sells Andy Serkis' 'Mowgli' Film to Netflix

The part live-action, part motion-capture project is expected to hit the popular streaming service next year. Serkis says the move will allow the project to explore darker themes "without compromise."

Joshua Espinoza2912 days ago
oceans 9 cast
Pop Culture

'Ocean's 8' Projected to Top the Franchise Record at the Box Office with $42M

The all female 'Ocean's 8' is on the way to make history. It's slated to outpace the opening weekend box office numbers made by any of the previous 'Ocean's' films.

Victoria L. Johnson2961 days ago
Ocean's 8 Cast
Pop Culture

'Ocean's 8' Gives a Nod to 'Ocean's Eleven' Scene in Exclusive Clip

Here's how the 'Ocean's 8' team decides to recruit Awkwafina's Constance in their heist.

Victoria L. Johnson2969 days ago
Advertisement
Christian Bale
Pop Culture

Here’s the Trailer for New 'Jungle Book' Adaptation 'Mowgli' With Christian Bale

Though we got a modern 'Jungle Book' adaptation two years ago, this looks to be a much grimmer—and simultaneously gorgeous—PG-13-rated affair.

Marco Margaritoff2980 days ago
Spike Lee at Cannes Film Festival
Pop Culture

Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' Wins Grand Prix Award at Cannes

Spike Lee is leaving the Cannes Film Festival with a major award.

Victoria L. Johnson2982 days ago
Protest at Cannes Film Festival
Life

82 Women in Film Led Protest at Cannes Film Festival

The group of women was protesting for better representation of women in film.

tara mahadevan2989 days ago
Cate Blanchett
Pop Culture

Cate Blanchett Reveals Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her

Harvey Weinstein was a producer on a number of Cate Blanchett films.

juliarp2999 days ago
Rihanna
Pop Culture

Rihanna Is a Hacking Genius in 'Ocean's 8' Trailer

Watch the first 'Ocean's 8' trailer starring RiRi and Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Victoria L. Johnson3019 days ago
Advertisement
'Ocean's 8' cast
Pop Culture

‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Starring Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and More Is Finally Here

The all-female heist film hits theaters on June 8, 2018.

Khal3133 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App