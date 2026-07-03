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So we've ran down days one and two of Electric Zoo 2013, and now we have to run down the third. This might be one of the more properly varied days, with some of the best in the EDM scene thrown up with some of the finest that are on the come-up. Varying styles, from trap to trance... you know how DAD does. Here are the 10 must-see acts from Day 3 of Electric Zoo 2013.jakel
In a word, this week's roundup of mixes is stacked. From the freshest in the EDM game to some of the up-and-comers that we love to champion, you have some serious catching up to do. Take the rest of your day out and really dissect what happened this week. Any doubts you may have had regarding dance music's future should be squashed.khrisd
Nothing can be worse than the week after a long holiday weekend, but with remixes this fresh, you can handle it. Right? Reworking tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, Yeezus, and some of the latest in mainstream EDM, here are the best remixes from this past week.khrisd
There's no question the Brits know how to rock. From the original British Invasion to the more recent influx of indie pop rock bands, the UK rock tradition is strong. One band following this tradition is Foals. As one of the leading bands in the UK, Foals has released three studio albums to date and inspired a bevy of electronic and dance remixes; here are the 10 best remixes of Foals songs.jakel