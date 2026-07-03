Alex Metric

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So we've ran down days one and two of Electric Zoo 2013, and now we have to run down the third. This might be one of the more properly varied days, with some of the best in the EDM scene thrown up with some of the finest that are on the come-up. Varying styles, from trap to trance... you know how DAD does. Here are the 10 must-see acts from Day 3 of Electric Zoo 2013.
jakel
In a word, this week's roundup of mixes is stacked. From the freshest in the EDM game to some of the up-and-comers that we love to champion, you have some serious catching up to do. Take the rest of your day out and really dissect what happened this week. Any doubts you may have had regarding dance music's future should be squashed.
khrisd
Nothing can be worse than the week after a long holiday weekend, but with remixes this fresh, you can handle it. Right? Reworking tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, Yeezus, and some of the latest in mainstream EDM, here are the best remixes from this past week.
khrisd
There's no question the Brits know how to rock. From the original British Invasion to the more recent influx of indie pop rock bands, the UK rock tradition is strong. One band following this tradition is Foals. As one of the leading bands in the UK, Foals has released three studio albums to date and inspired a bevy of electronic and dance remixes; here are the 10 best remixes of Foals songs.
jakel

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Madeon ft. Kyan - "You're On (Alex Metric Remix)"

Madeon might have just recently unveiled his latest single "You're On," but he's already showcasing a new remix of the track from UK house darling Ale

jakel4233 days ago
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The Alexanders - "Pwoin Pwoin Pwoin"

Now this is what I'm talking about. For those uninitiated, The Alexanders are Alex Metric and Yuksek; they recently remixed Porter Robinson's "Lionhea

khrisd4353 days ago
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Music

Alex Metric & Oliver - "Hope"

It can be rough being a househead these days. The once anthemic and classic sounds of Swedish-influenced vocal progressive house have all but disappea

jakel4498 days ago
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Listen to Alex Metric's "Tour Jams: Volume 1" Mix

As many touring musicians and DJs will tell you, the music they play live is not always the music they have on repeat on their iIods on a daily basis.

xaviermafe4551 days ago
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Listen to Alex Metric's OWSLA After Dark Mix

Now we've definitely told you before, but in case you didn't know homies from Skrillex's OWSLA label have been doing a takeover on MistaJam's Radio 1X

jakel4573 days ago
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Alex Metric & Jacques Lu Cont ft. Malin - "Safe With You"

Is it too early to be releasing music videos with figure skaters? It's not even that hot out this summer, and we're feeling a bit chilly watching this

khrisd4715 days ago
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Download Alex Metric's August 2013 DJ Mix

Coming at you today with a little bit of August heat is Alex Metric's August mix and all the funky disco love that one android human could pack into roughly 70 minutes of cosmic, universal love. If you can't tell by my music selection, I likes me some fat, funky piano loops and this August mix has them to spare. Stack on guitar riffs that breathe life into funk and funk into life and you may or may not have found yourself the last mix you need this summer baby, birds.

tyler-d4733 days ago
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Foals - "Bad Habit (Alex Metric Remix)"

Remixes of the UK indie band Foals have been previously featured on DAD, and now they're back for a second time. OWSLA-endorsed Alex Metric has taken

jakel4757 days ago
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Zedd Announces 2013 "Moment of Clarity" Tour

This Friday, tickets for Zedd's "Moment of Clarity" tour will go on sale, and this tour looks like it will be massive. Zedd said that for "the past si

khrisd4770 days ago
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20 Dance Music Tracks You Could Play at Your Mom’s Cookout

Memorial Day Weekend is here, and you know what that means: Cookouts, block parties, booze cruises, parades, beach parties, and the warm weather music

tyler-d4802 days ago
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Music

The 30 Best Retweets From @DJsComplaining

We've previously gave you some suggestions on DJs to follow on twitter, but we left out one of the most important parts: DJs love to share information on their travels. And sometimes, that shit can be crazy to read. There's nothing like catching up on a DJ's travelogue and seeing them talking about how to make tea, or ranking on British Airways, or even wondering why someone is making their sushi.

khrisd4903 days ago

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